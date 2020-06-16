Dennis L. Burdick
Dennis L. Burdick, age 79, of Chardon, OH, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center.He was born on December 23, 1941, to Roy and Wilma (Nee: Dewey) Burdick and was a lifelong Chardon area resident. He graduated from Chardon High School, Class of 1959, then served in the Ohio Army National Guard. He worked as an equipment operator. On November 23, 1983, he married Ruth (Nee: Hillen). She preceded him in death on November 13, 2018.Dennis enjoyed cruising with Ruth in all his Chevrolet cars throughout the summer as a member of the Good Time Cruisers, and wintering at their home in Florida. He loved a good joke and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was a friend of Bill W. and Dr. Bob. He will be missed by his family and friends.The family will receive friends at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South St., Chardon, OH, on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A private interment will take place at the Chardon Municipal Cemetery.The family suggests contributions in Dennis’ name to your favorite charity. Social protocols are suggested. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com.



Published in News-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
