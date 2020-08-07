Private family service were held for Dennis L. Palsa, 66, of Willoughby. Mr. Palsa passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. Born Aug. 11, 1953, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake and Geauga counties. Dennis was a proud retired member of Ironworkers Union Local 17. He enjoyed motorcycles and skydiving. Dennis also loved to travel. He was the loving father of Lauren C.H. (Todd) Pesek; former husband of Betty J. (nee Hlebak) Palsa; brother of David (Debra) Palsa, Douglas (Dawn) Palsa, Diane (Richard) Monreal, Donna (Roger) Mikulandra, and Denise (Ron) Taton; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Evelyn (nee Sunderman) Palsa. Donations in his name may be made to his daughter, Lauren. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
