Dennis Manies, age 42, passed away on July 2, 2019 in Dayton, OH. He was born on March 15, 1977 to Charles Manies and the late Susan Martens Paolucci. Dennis was a truck driver and a shade tree mechanic. He loved to help people whenever and wherever he could. He was also a born again Christian and loved church. In addition to his father, Dennis is survived by his brothers, Charles Manies and Michael Manies (Rebecca Graham); his sister, Melinda Heasley (Geoffrey); three nephews, Tyson Manies, Harrison Heasley, and Ethan Graham; and one niece, Emaleigh Graham. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dennis’ life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corry, PA.
Published in News-Herald on July 11, 2019