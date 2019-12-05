|
Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis Paul Darrah, 67, of Mentor, will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 37932 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Fr. Michael J. Troha will officiate at the Mass. The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Mr. Darrah passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. Born August 25, 1952 in East Cleveland, he lived in Willoughby before moving to Mentor in 1993. Dennis was fascinated by airplanes and enjoyed visiting the Cleveland Air Show every year. He also enjoyed golfing and reading the comics in the newspaper, especially Beetle Bailey. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and visiting the MetroParks. Mr. Darrah was employed as an auto body repairman for many years until his retirement in 2016. Survivors are his wife of 42 years, Cora Sue (Crotty); daughter, Brittany Reid; grandchildren, Dougie, Cora, Oscar and Brandon Reid; and his brother, Charles Darrah. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Mort and Pauline (Petras) Darrah; and sister, Marie Fielding. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery following the Mass on Monday.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019