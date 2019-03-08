Dennis Williams, age 65, of Smithfield, NC, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Durham, NC.He was born July 24, 1953 in Geneva, the son of Patricia Lois (Utt) and William Lester Williams. He married Elizabeth “Janet” Moon on July 7th 1995.Dennis proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine. He owned several trucks and drove OTR for many years, before he became part of the Donley’s Concrete Company family for 19 years. There, he worked in the Cleveland office, later, moved to N.C. and became their Service Department Manager.Dennis enjoyed hunting, camping and sitting around a campfire with family and friends. Traveling and adventuring the mountains and back roads of NC and TN, he enjoyed with his wife. Cheering on the Cleveland Browns, OSU Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Indians, were one of his favorite pastimes, he was a diehard fan. Most of all though, Dennis loved Jesus Christ his Savior, he loved his family, he loved people, he loved life.He is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters, Emily Williams and Jessica (Jason) Brockway; sons, Benjamin (Laura), Joel (Lindsey), and Jordan Szymanski; grandchildren, Orion, Noah, Kennedy, Aurora, Alex, Matthew, Zachary, Micah, and Jette; siblings, Ken (Sue) Williams, Teresa (Frank) Boswell, Janie (Mark) Colter, Lesley (Bill) Wallace, and Rick (Beth) Williams.He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mike Williams, Sr.Friends and family will be received Friday, March 15, 2019, 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. in Madison. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Final Resting Place will be Fairview Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made out to HLH Research- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202.Online obituary and guest book at www.behmfuneral.com Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary