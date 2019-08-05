|
|
Derwin R. “Dub” Hollis, 97, passed into eternity on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Hospice of the Western Reserve. Born February 13, 1922 in Russell Township, Ohio, where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Russell High School in the class of 1940. Dub served in the U.S. Army as a Forward Tank Driver under the leadership of General Patton during World War II. He was employed by Hunting Valley’s Service Department for 44 years. He retired as Service Director in 1984. Additionally he provided livestock hauling for community residents. Dub farmed for his entire life other than his time in the military. He was born in the residence that he lived out his life in – The Red Barn Farm - located on Route 306. His residence was the last and longest standing farm in Russell Township. Dub’s cherished companions were always his border collies. Dub is survived by his three children, Randy, Robyn (nee Coker) and Russell. Preceding him in death is his son, Rocky. Dub was blessed with five grandchildren plus ten great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death are his parents, Ross and Haddie Hollis; and his older brother, Walter “Sly” Hollis. Dub was known far beyond the boundaries of Russell Township and will be greatly missed by many. At this time, final arrangements for a Memorial Service are not made.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 7, 2019