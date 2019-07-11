Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Willoughby Bible Church
37927 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dewain Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dewain R. Sanders


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dewain R. Sanders Obituary
Funeral Service for Dewain R. Sanders, 70, of Eastlake, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Willoughby Bible Church, 37927 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Dewain passed away July 10, 2019, in Eastlake, with his family by his side. He was born November 7, 1948 in Winchester, Tennessee. Dewain was a real estate broker. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of Willoughby Bible Church and the Ohio Realtor’s Association. He enjoyed singing, doing artwork and carpentry. Survivors include his children, Larry (Stephanie) Wheeler and Jessica (Robert) States; grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, Andrew, Zach, Jordyn, Kathryn, and Luke; great-granddaughter, Ava; mother, Margaret (Nunley) Sanders; siblings, Donna (Finley) Gambrel, Regina (Michael) Christy, and Gregory (Cathy) Sanders. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Sanders on March 14, 2012. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Willoughby Bible Church, 37927 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now