Funeral Service for Dewain R. Sanders, 70, of Eastlake, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Willoughby Bible Church, 37927 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Dewain passed away July 10, 2019, in Eastlake, with his family by his side. He was born November 7, 1948 in Winchester, Tennessee. Dewain was a real estate broker. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. He was a member of Willoughby Bible Church and the Ohio Realtor’s Association. He enjoyed singing, doing artwork and carpentry. Survivors include his children, Larry (Stephanie) Wheeler and Jessica (Robert) States; grandchildren, Blake, Dylan, Andrew, Zach, Jordyn, Kathryn, and Luke; great-granddaughter, Ava; mother, Margaret (Nunley) Sanders; siblings, Donna (Finley) Gambrel, Regina (Michael) Christy, and Gregory (Cathy) Sanders. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Sanders on March 14, 2012. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Willoughby Bible Church, 37927 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 13, 2019