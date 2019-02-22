Funeral Services for Deward E. Curkendall will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 at the funeral home.Mr. Curkendall was born December 16, 1923 in Volga, West Virginia to Marvin and Bessie (Payne) Curkendall.He passed away February 21, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.Deward served in the U. S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He was Painesville resident since 1952, when he moved here from West Virginia.He was employed as a miner for Morton Salt for 35 years.Deward enjoyed hunting and especially loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Rose (Marzano) Curkendall, whom he married August 17, 1946; son, Thomas (Sue) Curkendall; grandchildren, Kelly and Brad; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Trenton, and Maura; brothers, Gary, Max, and Blair Curkendall; sister, Joanne Simon.Deward was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenneth, John, Beryle, and Wayne Curkendall; and a sister, Mary Smearen.In lieu of flowers, donations in Deward’s memory may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Published in News-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary