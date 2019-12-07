|
|
Private family services will be held for Dian L. Sabo, 85, of Painesville. Mrs. Sabo passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township. She was born July 17, 1934, in Cleveland. Dian was the loving mother of Kathleen M. Kubb, Mark A. Varttelli, and Dennis W. (Michele) Kovacik; a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother; sister of Marlene Manfroni; sister of twins, Lois (Ken) Huffman and Linda (John); sister-in-law of Marilyn Fiorette; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dario and Pierna (nee Zenobi) Fiorette; siblings, Raymond Fiorette and Delma (John, dec.) Papesch; and brother-in-law, John Manfroni. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019