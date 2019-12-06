|
|
Diana L. Turner, age 58, of Painesville, died on December 4, 2019 at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. She was born on October 28, 1961 in Euclid to the late Gordon and Loretta (Largen) Bales and had been a lifelong area resident. Diana was the office manager at Brennan Fish House and owner, with her husband, of JT Hammer Trucking Company. She was an active and faithful member of Painesville Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, coaching for Painesville Girls Softball League, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Above all, she loved being involved with her grandchildren and talking about them. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Turner, Jr.; children, Scott Sopko, Jacob Sopko, Michelle Turner, Jesse (Aimee) Turner, and Dallas Turner; grandchildren, Andrew, Tai, Maddelynn, Allison, Evan, Kaden, Jaren, and Evan; sister, Sharon Hill; brother, Tim Bales; beloved niece of Norma and Jim Milnac; and had many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Steven Hill. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Painesville Baptist Church, 140 Park Road, Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Stoney Drain officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio. Online condolences and directions available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019