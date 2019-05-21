|
|
Diana M. Cernigoj (nee Sibenik) age 97, passed away May 19, 2019 at Altercare of Mentor. Diana was the beloved wife of the late Henry; dear mother of Hank (Carol, nee Phillips); grandmother of Christine; sister of the late Frank and Stanley Sibenik and Lillian “Zora” Carlisi. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday May 24 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 37932 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Thursday 3-7 PM. Contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff and her friends at Altercare of Mentor and Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent care given to Diana, especially making her last days comfortable.
Published in News-Herald on May 22, 2019