Memorial Services for Diane L. (Laird) Mudrauskas, 53, of Mentor, will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Diane passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Mentor. She was born November 6, 1965, in Willoughby. Survivors include her children, Amber, David, and Angelic Mudrauskas; granddaughters, Dakota Mudrauskas and Lorelei Smith; siblings, Helen (Cliff) Kubik, Renia Demore, Linda Lawler, Janet Laird, Carol Lauro, James Laird, David Laird, and Kathleen (Phil) Lemke. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Laird and Irene Brumbaugh; and her grandmother, Helen Gurkin. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
