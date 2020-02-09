|
|
Diane M. Brady, 82, of Mentor, passed away peacefully February 8, 2020 in her home. She was born June 25, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan.Diane was a loving wife of 60 years and was an amazing mother, grandmother and homemaker. She excelled at cooking and loved to garden, and write in her daily journals. She had a remarkable ability to remember hundreds of birthdays, anniversaries and occasions without ever missing an opportunity to send a thoughtful greeting card. Her home, kitchen and heart were always open to all neighbors, friends, and acquaintances. Diane embraced fun and loved to entertain and socialize.Diane had a way of making everyone around her feel welcomed and loved. Her pleasant disposition, positive outlook and warm smile will always be remembered.Survivors include her husband, Harold Brady; children, Kevin (Debbie) Brady, and Susan (Scott) Headings; grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Ludwig, and Dan Brady; great grandson, Timmy; beloved sister and best friend, Carole (Dave) Cortnik; and her brother, Ray Vista.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Bertha Vista; and her brother, Don Vista.The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral mass to honor Diane’s life will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060 (Please meet at the church.) Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 11, 2020