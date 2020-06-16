Diane M. Manjas (nee Sattler) age 54, of Willowick, passed away June 10, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1966 in Cleveland, OH.Diane enjoyed going for walks in the park and going camping with her mother.Diane was the beloved daughter of Betty Ann (nee Staehle) Sattler; dearest mother of Nicol (Don Kepich) Kinkopf, Elizabeth (Ron Marcentile, Jr.) Manjas and Noah Mayfield; devoted grandmother of Joshua, Jason and Joey; dear sister of Darlene (Roger) Knowles and Dwayne (Marty Swartz) Sattler; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews; Jason Skully, who was a great friend to her.She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Sattler.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. (Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits Will Be Observed).To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.