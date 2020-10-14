1/1
Diane M. Roth
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Mass for Diane M. (nee Spitalieri) Roth, 64, of Willowick, will be 12 noon Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Father Michael Troha will officiate.Diane passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center in Kirtland.Born Dec. 29, 1955, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 22 years ago.Diane loved cooking, enjoyed music, wine and movies. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Mrs. Roth was a work-a-holic, and had worked as a medical assistant at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.Diane was the beloved wife of 41 years to Brad Roth; loving mother of Brooke N. Roth (fiancé, Dennis Pongracz), and Bridgette L. Roth (Michelle Conley); sweetest grandmother of Gabriel and Isaiah; sister of Tony Spitalieri; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Gloria (nee Ciafani) Spitalieri; sister, Marilyn Reed; and sister-in-law, Linda Spitalieri.Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be private.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved