Funeral Mass for Diane M. (nee Spitalieri) Roth, 64, of Willowick, will be 12 noon Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Father Michael Troha will officiate.Diane passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center in Kirtland.Born Dec. 29, 1955, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 22 years ago.Diane loved cooking, enjoyed music, wine and movies. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.Mrs. Roth was a work-a-holic, and had worked as a medical assistant at the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.Diane was the beloved wife of 41 years to Brad Roth; loving mother of Brooke N. Roth (fiancé, Dennis Pongracz), and Bridgette L. Roth (Michelle Conley); sweetest grandmother of Gabriel and Isaiah; sister of Tony Spitalieri; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Gloria (nee Ciafani) Spitalieri; sister, Marilyn Reed; and sister-in-law, Linda Spitalieri.Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be private.To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.