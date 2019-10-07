|
|
Diane M. Siko (nee DeLembo), age 77, passed away October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Regis; dearest mother of Lisamarie Marti and Matthew; devoted grandmother of Alexandra and Ava Marti; dear sister of Paul DeLembo (Anna Marie) and Susan Falzone; dear aunt, cousin and friend of many. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for the Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 28870 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, OH 44092. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Hts., OH 44124, Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Online guest book and condolences: www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 8, 2019