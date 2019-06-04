Diane Marie Fink, age 72, of Eastlake, passed away June 3, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on February 1, 1947, to the late Leopold and Marie Yoger. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Diane was a secretary until the birth of her first child, at which time she devoted her life to raising her children with unconditional love. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a deep love for Jesus throughout her entire life. A tremendous loss is felt by all of those who were blessed to know her.Diane is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Gary Fink; children, Beverly (Mick) Payne, Lisa (David) Lutchka, and Scott (Noriko) Fink; grandchildren, Jonathan, Gabrielle, and Lauren Lutchka; siblings, Dale (Carol) Yoger and Loreen (Tom) Burke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Yoger.Visitation will be on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Justin Martyr Church, 35781 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Internment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Published in News-Herald on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary