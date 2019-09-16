Home

Diane Marie Florjancic Morrow, the beloved wife of 45 years to Bill; loving mother of Michael (Christina) Morrow and Brent Morrow; and sister of Stanley Florjancic Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Jean Florjancic; and brother, Robert Florjancic. Grave site service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Road, Chardon, Ohio. Lunch immediately following at Silvestro's Depot Cafe, 470 Railroad Street, Painesville, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
