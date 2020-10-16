Diane McVetta, age 83 of Painesville Twp., died on October 15, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1937 in Cleveland to the late Arthur an Mary (nee: Dennis) Johnson. Diane graduated from John Haye High School in 1955. She worked at Gliden Durkee Inc for 22 years and most recently worked at Sam's Club. Diane enjoyed gardening, doing crossword puzzles, traveling, and swimming. She is survived by her sons, Christopher McVetta of Painesville Twp., and David (Tara) DeFelice of Concord; grandson, Preston DeFelice; brother, Dennis Johnson of Taos, New Mexico; and beloved cat, Cici. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
