Funeral Mass for Diane Renee (nee Dolney) Arnone, 59, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Father Dennis McNeill will be officiating. Diane passed away March 13, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born December 13, 1959, in Willoughby, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby. Diane was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Willoughby. She loved her dogs, Rocco and Luca. She was the beloved wife of Thomas J. Arnone; loving mother of Kari R. (Richard) Morgan; stepmother of Lauren (Pat) Dodge, Gena Arnone, and T.J. Arnone; sister of Mike Dolney, Pat (Diana) Dolney, and Dan (Amy) Dolney; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene (nee Malinay) Dolney. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 16, 2019