|
|
Dianna “Putts” Barcikowski, 74, of Middlefield, passed away at her home Saturday January 25, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born to Richard and Madeline (Ritchey) Laing November 10, 1945 in Chardon, Ohio. She graduated from Burton High School in 1963, and married the love of her life, Anthony “Pete” Barcikowski in 1965. They were married for 49 years, until Pete’s passing in 2015. She was a manager for 16 years at Ben Franklin’s Store in Middlefield and then was a receptionist at KraftMaid for 25 years. Dianna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her best friend Bonnie Steele, going to casinos, camping, knitting, and playing cards.Dianna is survived by her loving children: Kim (Steve) Kolat, Todd (Carrie) Barcikowski, Tammy (Mark) Dingman,: brother, Donald Laing; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Pete, one brother ,Dennis Laing, and her grandchild, Jennifer Kolat.Memorial calling hours will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 W. High St. Middlefield, OH 44062. Dianna will be laid to rest with her husband in Middlefield Cemetery at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.slyffh.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 27, 2020