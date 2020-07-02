Dianne E. Parker, age 82, of Lakeline, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born in Euclid, on February 1, 1938, to the late Bruce Eddy and Elizabeth Tomski.She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She proudly served the Cleveland Clinic as an RN for 20 years. In her free time, Dianne enjoyed painting, gardening, and taking care of many cats over the years. Her greatest joy and source of great pride was her family, especially her grandchildren. Dianne’s family would like to extend their gratitude for the care and compassion they received from the Hospice of the Western Reserve team.Dianne is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John Parker, children Jackie (Glenn) Schoener, Patrick (Peggy) Parker, Chris (Donna Boryk) Parker, Cindy (Dan) Bumbarger and Julie (Troy) Loomis, grandchildren John (Jennifer) Cosgriff, Nicole (Chris) Galek, Alyssa (Patrick) Tompkins, James (Holly Zanzano) Parker, Christina (Michael) Provost, Julia (Robert) Darrow, Christopher Parker, Bob (Stacey) Bumbarger, Kathy (Rory Lindahl) Bumbarger, Danny Bumbarger, Troy Loomis Jr. and Tori Loomis and 8 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Donald Eddy and sister, Elaine Giel.Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 11am till 1pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Dianne can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve or Ronald McDonald House.