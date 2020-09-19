1/
Dianne M. Starkey
Dianne M. Starkey, age 60, of Willowick, passed away May 14, 2020. She was born in Euclid, on August 3, 1959, to the late Rodman and Helen Starkey.Dianne was a 1977 graduate of Eastlake North High School and proudly dedicated over 30 years to Ponderosa Steak House. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, reading and listening to Rock music. She was an avid sports fan of Cleveland Browns, Cavs, Indians, and Force often times traveling to away games to support the team. Dianne also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving and caring daughter, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all that knew her.Dianne is survived by her siblings, Denise (David) Reichelt, David Starkey and Lisa Starkey as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.A memorial visitation for Dianne will be held on Friday, September 25th from 6 - 8 PM at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake, OH 44095. A private burial will occur at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
