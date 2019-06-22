|
|
Dick Moss, 82 of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 18, 1937 in Glenville, WV to the late Jennings and Gertrude Moss.Dick was the youngest of 11 children, growing up in West Virginia. He loved traveling with Ranee and his sister-in-law, Cheryel Jennings; they called themselves the 3 Musketeers. Dick served 3 ½ years in the U.S. Army. After he retired as an over the road truck driver, he worked for Dagg’s Asphalting as a truck driver.Loving companion to Ranee Mezzacappa; a loving father to Karen (William) Lewis and Steven (Shelly) Moss; stepfather to Lisa (Scott) Liston, Steven Mezzacappa, Carmen (Kelly) Mezzacappa, Don, Ralph, Jack, George, and Karen Lederer; grandfather to Joseph, Ashley, Nicholas, and Andrew Moss, Daniel Lewis (deceased), Rachel, Carmella, and Alexander Liston, Adam Williams, and Heather Prior; loving brother to Joseph and uncle to many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 4-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.A celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 23, 2019