Dixie Lee Miller, 65, of Mentor, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, in the comfort of her own home. Born Feb. 11, 1955, in Painesville, she had been a resident of LakeCounty for 40 years, living in Painesville before moving to Mentor. Dixie spent more than 15 years working as a respiratory therapist and her entire life caring for everyone around her. She loved gardening, garage sales, and relaxing on her front porch during a nice thunderstorm. Family was everything to Dixie and she was the leader of her pack. Her personality and one-of-a-kind laugh was the highlight of every event. She will be dearly missed by many. She was the beloved wife of 27 years to Paul J. Miller; loving mother of Bob (Megan) Coy, Jeff Coy and Chris Coy; cherished grandmother of Lyla, Jacob, Kenzi, Jazmine, Olivia, Sean, Bishop, Jeffery, Damien, Katie and Ireland; great-grandmother of Isabella, Makenna and Phoenix; dear daughter of Ruth Leasure; sister of Robert (Kathy) Leasure, James Leasure, Jodie Love, and Thomas (Kim) Leasure; and aunt of Heather Love, Michael Love, Rachel (Brian) Slabe, Dylan Leasure, Serena Leasure, Jeremy Leasure and Robert Leasure Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bud” Leasure. The family will have a Celebration of Life from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.Friday, July 10, at Daniels Park in Willoughby, where a special service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio FuneralHomes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.