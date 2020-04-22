News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Dollie Howser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dollie M. Howser


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dollie M. Howser Obituary
Dollie M. Howser, age 76, of Painesville Township, passed away April 19, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born November 17, 1943 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to Laura (Bowen) and Raymond Snare.Dollie worked as a chemist for West Agro Inc. for 19 years. She attended Lakeland Community College and Cleveland State University. She enjoyed sewing and reading novels.Dollie is survived by her husband, James Howser Jr.; her son James Howser III; daughter Wendy (David) Conway; grandsons, Nicholas and Colin Conway; brother Roy Snare; and sister, Judy Saul.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Raymond Dean Snare and Donald Snare.Memorial Service for Dollie will be held at a later date. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Donations in Dollie’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101. Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now