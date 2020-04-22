|
Dollie M. Howser, age 76, of Painesville Township, passed away April 19, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born November 17, 1943 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to Laura (Bowen) and Raymond Snare.Dollie worked as a chemist for West Agro Inc. for 19 years. She attended Lakeland Community College and Cleveland State University. She enjoyed sewing and reading novels.Dollie is survived by her husband, James Howser Jr.; her son James Howser III; daughter Wendy (David) Conway; grandsons, Nicholas and Colin Conway; brother Roy Snare; and sister, Judy Saul.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Raymond Dean Snare and Donald Snare.Memorial Service for Dollie will be held at a later date. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.Donations in Dollie’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P. O. Box 72101. Cleveland, Ohio 44192.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020