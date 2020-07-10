1/
Dollie M. Howser
1943 - 2020
Dollie M. Howser Dollie M. Howser, age 76, of Painesville Township, passed away April 19, 2020, at David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. She was born November 17, 1943 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania to Laura (Bowen) and Raymond Snare. Dollie is survived by her husband, James Howser Jr.; her son, James Howser III; daughter, Wendy (David) Conway; grandsons, Nicholas and Colin Conway; brother, Roy Snare; sister, Judy Saul; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Raymond Dean Snare and Donald Snare. A Memorial Service for Dollie will be held 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Chardon Methodist Church, 515 North Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Chardon Methodist Church
