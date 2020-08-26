1/1
Dolores A. Orris
Funeral Services for Dolores A. Orris will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 31, 2020, at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Dolores was born August 13, 1929, in Painesville, to Edward and Julia (Harmonic) Lindberg. She passed away August 25, 2020, in Concord Township. Dolores worked at Kroger’s Grocery Store for many years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed an occasional margarita. Dolores is survived by her sons, Robert (Jamie) Orris, David (Kathy) Orris, Thomas Orris, Gary Orris, and Kenneth (Sheri) Orris; daughters, Cynthia (Virgil) Cutright, Christine Stallard, and Rebecca (Willard) Brown; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Louis Orris; son, Harry Orris; sister, Dorothy Fitzgibbons; brother, Carl Lindberg; and her parents.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
