Dolores C. Haddad (nee Lipke), age 76, went home to be with her Savior on July 22, 2019.Funeral visitation will be from 9:00 until 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake, with service to begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Dolores was born on February 4, 1943 to the late Albert John and Dorothy (nee Fulton) Lipke.She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and singing gospel hymns; but her true love was the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband Sam, and her family.Dolores was the beloved wife of 58 years to Samir J. Haddad; loving mother of Dorothy (Alan) Vahcic, Laura (Ray) Gonzalez, and Amy Haddad; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Michael) Mendrea, Caleb (Shaley) Vahcic, Rachel Vahcic, Jordan Gonzalez, Heather (Justin) Vahcic, and Bethany Gonzalez; great-grandmother of 5; sister of Miriam Gratton (deceased) (Hubert), Lois (Harold) Harrison, Martha (Ronald) Berquist; aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019