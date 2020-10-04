Funeral Mass for Dolores C. (nee DiSantis) Trussa, 85, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Fr. Peter Morris will officiate. Mrs. Trussa passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Jan. 31, 1935, in Cleveland, she had lived in Euclid before moving to Lake County 63 years ago, living in both Mentor and Willoughy. Dolores was very active in the PTA and Willoughby South Rebel Mothers, serving as President for two years. She was also very helpful in planning many class reunions for the Euclid High School Class of 1952. Dolores was a longtime member (1988) of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a good friend to all. Mrs. Trussa had worked for 24 years at Bakers Pharmacy and Pruska’s Pharmacy in the Willo Medical Building. She had also worked for Cracker Jack Carpet. Dolores was the loving mother of Janice (Tony) Spendal, Kenneth Trussa and David (Melissa) Trussa; cherished grandmother of Brian Spendal, Jamie Spendal, Julie Spendal, Colin Trussa, Brielle Trussa, Adam Holland, Tyler Holland and Jonathan Trussa; dear sister of Ermina “Cookie” Burk, Don (Jean) DiSantis, and Ron (Gina) DiSantis; sister-in-law of Ernie Perry; and loving cousin of John Henning. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving aunts and uncles and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Trussa in 2010; parents, Ermand E. and Helen (nee Maffia) DiSantis; sister, Joannna Perry; and brother-in-law, Joe Burk. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.