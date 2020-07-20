1/1
Dolores E. Pouewells, age 69, of Painesville, went from labor to reward on July 17, 2020 at Concord Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 29, 1950 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Arlonzo Pouewells and Ora L. (Coker) Pouewells.Dolores was a 1968 graduate of T. W. Harvey High School. She also attended Lakeland Community College.She was last employed for Structural North America in Chardon, Ohio, until her health failed. In her spare time, she loved to travel, sew, sing, and write songs to the glory of God.She is survived by her daughter, Susan Tate of Painesville, OH; brother, Donald Pouewells of Ashtabula, OH; sister, Sandra Coleman of Berea, OH; grandchildren, Louis Tate III and Chelcie Tate; godchildren, Adrian McClain, Evangelist LaTonya Jackson; and also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Kenny Pouewells, Robert Pouewells, Percy Pouewells, John Lange, and Glenda Pouewells.The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Lake Erie Church of Christ, 3050 Antioch Rd, Perry, OH 44081.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the church.Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville, OH following the service.Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Contributions in Dolores’ memory may be made in care of the family.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
