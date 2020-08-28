1/1
Dolores "Dee" Gozner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores “Dee” Gozner, 92, lived a beautiful life. She passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Hts., Ohio. She is survived by her children, Christine Huber and Ken (Sheree) Gozner; grandchildren, Erin (Adam Rosen) Huber, Tim (Sarah) Huber, and Melissa (Jon Bigi) Gozner; and great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, David II, and Levi Huber; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private family interment will take place in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. See full obituary at: www.brunners.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved