Dolores “Dee” Gozner, 92, lived a beautiful life. She passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Hts., Ohio. She is survived by her children, Christine Huber and Ken (Sheree) Gozner; grandchildren, Erin (Adam Rosen) Huber, Tim (Sarah) Huber, and Melissa (Jon Bigi) Gozner; and great-grandchildren, Gracelyn, David II, and Levi Huber; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A private family interment will take place in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. See full obituary at: www.brunners.com
