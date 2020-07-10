Dolores H. Kovalcheck, age 89, of Chardon, OH (formerly a 40-year resident of Willoughby, OH) died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Oil City, PA on Dec. 8, 1930, to Samuel and Genevieve (Née: Snow) Schrum. In 1954, she moved to Cleveland and married Joseph P. Kovalcheck, Sr. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, watching the Cleveland Indians, doing crossword puzzles and crafting, which included ceramics and beaded bracelets. She had a keen memory and was fond of sharing stories about growing up on the family farm. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (James) Vieland Sr. of Chardon Twp., OH; son, Joseph P. Kovalcheck Jr. (Mindy) of Concord Twp. OH; and daughter, Kimberly (Mickey) Atchley of Painesville, OH; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Walter) Artz, James (Jessica) Vieland Jr., Daina (Andrew) Kardos, Stephanie Kovalcheck, Christopher Kovalcheck, Rebecca Kovalcheck, Maddie Kovalcheck, Daniel (Chanelle) Langham, Sean Langham, Colleen Langham; five great-grandchildren, Josiah, Greta, Simeon, Ayla, and Theo; and a sister, Patricia Thomas of Oil City, PA. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband (June 17, 2014); siblings, Carl Schrum, Howard Schrum, and Mary Carll. Private Family Graveside Services were held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH, and presided over by clergy from St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Donations are suggested to the Continuum Care Hospice, 12380 Plaza Dr. #102, Cleveland, OH, 44130. Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH, in charge of arrangements. Information and condolences at www.burrservice.com
.