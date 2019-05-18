|
Dolores Heser (nee Whitaker), age 67. Beloved wife of Ed and love of his life for 40 years, devoted grandmother of Nick and Emily; dear sister of Fran Kamits (John); sister-in-law of Darlene Dryer (Dennis), John Heser (Stephanie) and Mike Heser (Kim); loving aunt of many.Funeral service 7:30 pm Monday May 20 at the DiCicco And Sons Funeral Home 5975 Mayfield Rd. Mayfield Hts., (at Lander Rd.) where the family will receive friends 3 PM until time of service.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve 17876 St. Clair Avenue Cleveland, Ohio 44110.Online condolences and guest registrywww.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in News-Herald on May 19, 2019