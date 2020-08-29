Dolores J. Artzner, age 85, of Euclid, passed away suddenly on August 28, 2020. She was born in Greensboro, PA, on October 31, 1934, to the late Merle and Nedra Wilson.She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling and playing cards.Dolores is survived by her daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Fortuna and Lori (Steve) Kostreba, grandchildren, Stephanie Kostreba, Steven Kostreba, Jennifer Fortuna and Jeffrey Fortuna, great-grandchildren Logan and James Cashmere, sisters Vera Lewis and Marilyn Malone. Dolores also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Artzner, siblings Glenwood Wilson, Elsie Maffett, Jackie Ross and Merle WilsonVisitation will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland.