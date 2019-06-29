Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Dolores J. "Gran" Nicholson


1938 - 2019
Dolores J. "Gran" Nicholson of Painesville died on June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on June 12, 1938 in Altman, PA to the late Wilkie and Wilmont Henderson. Dolores was a loving mother and homemaker and was known as everyone's "Gran". She enjoyed watching the news, keeping up with politics, and gardening.She is survived by her daughters, Susan Fairman, Laura Nicholson, and Lucinda "Cindy" Nicholson; grandchildren, Michelle Thrift, Billy "Jess" Fairman, Amanda Jarkewicz, Matthew Nicholson, Jacob Maier, Courtniey Nicholson, Noah Maier, Lyndsay Nicholson; great granddaughter, Autumn Jarkewicz; sisters, Anna Mae "Sis" Davis, Ileen Krieger, Maxine Belnap, and Wilma VanAuken.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; son, Kenneth Jr. and daughter, Debra Bodak.Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 10:00AM until the funeral service at noon at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.Online condolences, directions, and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on June 30, 2019
