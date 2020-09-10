Dolores “Lo” June Engle, age 88, of Painesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, of natural causes in her sleep, and entered Heaven’s gates. She was under hospice care at Mentor Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, following a lingering illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, family member, and friend. Dolores lived a full life. She loved time with her family, her faith in God, roller skating, baking (as proven by countless first place county fair ribbons), country music, casino slots, holidays, dogs (especially Dexter and Sevi), and good donuts. She loved to laugh, and make others laugh. Her signature pineapple upside down cake was not just a family favorite - it took first place in the county fair an incredible 40 years in a row against every competitor. We have many memories of sitting with Mom at the fairgrounds, watching the judges bite into that culinary masterpiece that is now being enjoyed in Heaven. She also competed in the Ohio Pillsbury Bake-off. For several years, she worked in loving care of others as a volunteer nurse in nursing facilities and homes. She participated in every endeavor that her sons embarked on, from the Painesville Cavaliers, to sports, and even serving as our cub scout den mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Betty Parr. Loving wife of 55 years to Carl (who she met at a roller skating rink in the early 1950s). Beloved mother of Gary (wife Regina), and Terry (wife Barbara). Cherished grandmother of Stacey and Stephanie. Dear sister of Jean McConahy (husband Chuck), Kenneth Parr, Linda Roeser (husband Robert). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cousin to Ginny Winkler and Kathy Newkirk. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family wants to express our greatest and warmest gratitude to everyone who cared for Dolores. A Special thank you to her dear friends Lindy Leathers, Thelma Keener, Joe Vayo, Pam, Nicole and Jordan from Bella Care Hospice for their loving care. Given current COVID concerns across the nation, the family will plan a memorial gathering next spring. www.blessingcremation.com