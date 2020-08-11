1/
Dolores M. (Majetich) Gorse
Dolores M. (Majetich) Gorse, age 89, of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mathias Gorse Jr. Loving mother of Lynne (David) Ernes and Keith M. (Betsy Thomas) Gorse. Devoted grandmother of Erin and Tyler Gorse. Daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Wiskowski) Majetich. Visitation at the D’Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Butler, at 46th Sts., Lawrenceville, (Pgh., PA 15201), Friday from 11 to 11:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at St. Augustine Cemetery Chapel at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame (www.sndchardon.org.). www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in News-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
