Private family services for Dolores M. (Powers) Thorne, 91, of Kirtland, will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020. Elder Steven E. Davidson will officiate at the service. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Mrs. Thorne passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born May 13, 1928 in Carbon Hill, Ohio, she has lived in Kirtland for the past 74 years. She was an avid reader, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and enjoyed staying in touch with family and friends on Facebook. Mrs. Thorne was employed as a clerk at the former Baker Drug in Willoughby, then at the News-Herald in the circulation department and then joined Charles Baker when he opened a drugstore in Kirtland, and remained there until that store closed. Survivors are her children, Bill (Joan) Thorne, Jim Thorne (Jo) and Kathy (Rick) Martincic; grandchildren, Nicole (Betsy) Thorne, William (Stephanie) Thorne and Jared Thorne; Katherine Rakin, Mechelle (Justin) Leuenberger; Richard (Karin) Martincic and James (Danielle) Martincic; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Carl W. Thorne, in 1989; and her granddaughter, Traci Pokelsek, in 2007. Her parents, Frank M. and Blanche (Wilkinson) Powers; brothers, Don and Louie Powers; and sister, Luella Beck, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in South Kirtland Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 15, 2020