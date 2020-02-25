|
Graveside service for Dolores Mae (Smith) Talmadge, 84, of Richmond Heights, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, 717 Highland Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. Dolores passed away peacefully February 25, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Born May 19, 1935 in Apollo, PA, she lived in Wickliffe and Willoughby before moving to Richmond Heights. She was a former secretary for many businesses. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan. She enjoyed playing bingo, slot machines, cards and games with her family, and watching her grandchildren play sports. "Mama T" or "Gram" was loved by many. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Daniel) Sutton, Vickie (Michael) Anderson, and Sallie (Kyle) Koss; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Dale and Lillian Smith. Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland OH 44192-0002 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 1, 2020