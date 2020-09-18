Dolores “Lola” Martin, age 77, breathed her last Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Willoughby, accompanied by her sister, Dora “Lena.”Born January 1943, in Eagle Pass, Texas, Dolores grew up in San Antonio, Texas, relocating to the Greater Cleveland area, earning her BA degree in education at Cleveland State University. She then took residence in San Diego, Calif., where she worked for the Department of Defense as a teacher in Miramar until her retirement.Dolores loved life. She was a lifelong learner and enjoyed experiencing new adventures. Dolores found entertainment in many activities such as fine dining, the opera, writing short stories, traveling, swimming, and socializing with her Poway Pool friends, visits from the ladies of the Mormon community, photography, most of all, being with her family and grandchildren.She was extremely proud of her Native American heritage, never missing the opportunity to vocalize her ancestry, always reminding her children and grandchildren, “Remember who you are. You need to forget what society has tried to teach you to be. Be proud! You can achieve your dreams.”Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Huffstetler; and parents, Consuelo and Jesus Martinez.Survivors are her son, Joseph Thobaben; siblings, Norma Martinez, Dora “Lena,” Jesus Martinez Jr., Elsa Boke, and Diana Garcia; grandchildren, Casey Martin, Crystal Miridis, Constance Martin, Lorena Thobaben, Daniel Thobaben and Joseph Thobaben Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Martin, Marlee Martin and Evelyn Barbara Martin.Dolores has embarked on a different journey. She will be missed dearly and remembered as a bright light for anyone lucky enough to cross paths with her.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
