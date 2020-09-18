1/1
Dolores "Lola" Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores “Lola” Martin, age 77, breathed her last Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Willoughby, accompanied by her sister, Dora “Lena.”Born January 1943, in Eagle Pass, Texas, Dolores grew up in San Antonio, Texas, relocating to the Greater Cleveland area, earning her BA degree in education at Cleveland State University. She then took residence in San Diego, Calif., where she worked for the Department of Defense as a teacher in Miramar until her retirement.Dolores loved life. She was a lifelong learner and enjoyed experiencing new adventures. Dolores found entertainment in many activities such as fine dining, the opera, writing short stories, traveling, swimming, and socializing with her Poway Pool friends, visits from the ladies of the Mormon community, photography, most of all, being with her family and grandchildren.She was extremely proud of her Native American heritage, never missing the opportunity to vocalize her ancestry, always reminding her children and grandchildren, “Remember who you are. You need to forget what society has tried to teach you to be. Be proud! You can achieve your dreams.”Dolores was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Huffstetler; and parents, Consuelo and Jesus Martinez.Survivors are her son, Joseph Thobaben; siblings, Norma Martinez, Dora “Lena,” Jesus Martinez Jr., Elsa Boke, and Diana Garcia; grandchildren, Casey Martin, Crystal Miridis, Constance Martin, Lorena Thobaben, Daniel Thobaben and Joseph Thobaben Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Cameron Martin, Marlee Martin and Evelyn Barbara Martin.Dolores has embarked on a different journey. She will be missed dearly and remembered as a bright light for anyone lucky enough to cross paths with her.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved