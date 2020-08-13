Dolores Rose Green, age 86, passed away, August 6, 2020 at her home in Eastlake.



Born August 24, 1933 in Cleveland, she lived 70 years in Lake County with a brief trek to Lady Lake, Florida.



She was the wife of 47 years to the late John R. Green, Sr.



She is survived by children, William G. (Peggy) Green, Painesville, Theresa M. (Michael) Seidel,Burlington, WI, and Catherine L. (Leo) Salmi, Willowick. Cherished grandmother of Bridget A. (Matt) Hanna, Thomas J. (Kim) Green, Shannon D. (David) Hertz, Seth A. Seidel, Cory M., Dustin L. and Cassandra C. Salmi. Great-grandmother of Connor, Hannah and Hailey Green, and Skye Salmi. Special nephews and nieces. Long time friends Jim & Marge Campo. Also her fur baby Tuxy.



She is preceded in death by John R. Green, Sr., her parents Mathew V. and Marianne J. (Pavlak) Pular, son John R. Green, Jr., son-in-law Gregory S. Seidel. brothers Matthew A. and Bernard (Shirley and Martha R.) Pular.



Mrs. Green grew up in the Collinwood area of Cleveland, moving to Eastlake when she was 16 yrs. old. She graduated in 1952 from Willoughby Union High School. She worked in the personnel department at the Ohio Rubber Company before becoming a homemaker and mother. Later she worked as a medical secretary.



She enjoyed being with her family, doing puzzles, building and furnishing dollhouses, reading, baking, doing cross stitch and sewing. She made all their square dance outfits.



She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, and formerly Trinity Lutheran Church.



The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve.

