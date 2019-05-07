Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Parish
35701 Stevens Blvd.
Eastlake, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Rady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. (Bednarik) Rady


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dolores T. (Bednarik) Rady Obituary
Funeral mass for Dolores T. Rady (nee Bednarik), age 89, of Eastlake, will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be private. Dolores was born on February 23, 1930 in Johnstown, PA to the late Anthony and Rose (nee Buksa) Bednarik and passed away on May 4, 2019. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed gardening, but her true love was family. Dolores was the beloved wife of 63 years to Stephen V. Rady; loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Betley, Darlene (Richard) Herendeen, and Janice (Thomas) Fritsch; cherished grandmother of Tara, Lindsey, Richard, Lisa, and Julie; proud great-grandmother of Christian, Nate, Emma, Abby, and Joey; sister of Rosemary (James) Glogovsky and Robert (Sharon) Bednarik. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194.
Published in The News-Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now