|
|
Funeral mass for Dolores T. Rady (nee Bednarik), age 89, of Eastlake, will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Justin Martyr Parish, 35701 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be private. Dolores was born on February 23, 1930 in Johnstown, PA to the late Anthony and Rose (nee Buksa) Bednarik and passed away on May 4, 2019. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed gardening, but her true love was family. Dolores was the beloved wife of 63 years to Stephen V. Rady; loving mother of Barbara (Richard) Betley, Darlene (Richard) Herendeen, and Janice (Thomas) Fritsch; cherished grandmother of Tara, Lindsey, Richard, Lisa, and Julie; proud great-grandmother of Christian, Nate, Emma, Abby, and Joey; sister of Rosemary (James) Glogovsky and Robert (Sharon) Bednarik. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194.
Published in The News-Herald on May 8, 2019