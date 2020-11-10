Domenic Grande Sr. of Kirtland, born on February 6, 1959, passed away on November 7, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. Domenic’s legacy of kindness, hard work, and dedication will live on in the memories of all who were fortunate enough to know him. When he wasn’t spending time with his loving wife, children, and grandchildren you could find him helping others.Whether it was pouring a driveway, snaking a drain, or moving furniture, he was always there to help selflessly. If he wasn’t doing any of those things, then check the couch, he could be “resting his eyelids.” This is just a small testament to the generous nature of a kind man who will be missed dearly. Domenic is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Martha (nee Medved), proud father of Nicholas (Nichole), Domenico, and Michael (Sarah). Loving Son of Concetta Grande and the late Nicholas. Dear brother of Roseana Bass (Jim). Cherished Nonno to Giuliana, Caterina and Domenico Grande, Alexis & Grace Rudiak, Madelyn and Nicholas Grande. Beloved son-in-law of the late Catherine and Henry Medved. Dear brother in law of R. Patrick & Cathy Kelly, Fran & Jim Lozar and Michelle & Wayne Burwell. Treasured Uncle of Jimmy & Nicole Bass, Trina, Alex (Sarah), Caitlin and Colleen Kelly, Melannie (Jim) Maneri, Jimmy Lozar, Michelle (John) Kuhn and Dale (Virginia) Lozar, Melinda, Adam (Brynne), and Marissa Burwell. Dear Great Uncle of Maria & Remo Maneri, Sofia Romano, Abby & Mallory Kuhn, Carmella & Caprice Lozar and Breccan Burwell. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Domenic's name to Parish of St. John Bosco 16 Washington St. Port Chester, N.Y. 10573 or The Gathering Place 23300 Commerce Park Beachwood, 44122.Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Saturday November 14, at Holy Redeemer Church,15712 Kipling Ave., Cleveland (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). (MASKS ARE REQUIRED). Private Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends At The Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (East of Richmond Rd.) Friday 5:30 to 8:00PM. (MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED).