Dominic “Chili” Aveni, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2019.He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Gena (nee Pasquale), of 43 years. Born to the late Dominic and Angela (nee Santangelo) Aveni, he is survived by daughters, Debbie (Bob) Juker, Cheryl Aveni (formerly Arms); and son, Dominic (Gail) Aveni; sister, Lucille (Jack) Finley. Preceded in death by sister, Theresa Kingsmill; and brothers, Anthony Aveni and Jack (Marge) Aveni. Grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin to many. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Parish, 15712 Kipling Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Please meet at Church. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Family will receive friends at DiCicco and Sons Funeral Home, 5975 Mayfield Rd., Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019