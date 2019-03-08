|
Don F. Luther, 79, passed away March 4, 2019.Don is the beloved husband of 55 years to Joan (nee White); loving father to Tina (Tony) Sullivan, and Lori (Kurt Nebe); devoted grandfather to Jacquelyn and Devin Nebe, and Cheyenne and Jack Sullivan; dear great-grandfather to Peyton Nebe; dearest brother to Janet (William) Zgrebnak.Family will receive friends from 1:30 to 5 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the ground of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with light refreshments to follow. Friends of the family are invited to bring a smile and a good story.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.To leave condolences for the family visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019