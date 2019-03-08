Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Luther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don F. Luther

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Don F. Luther Obituary
Don F. Luther, 79, passed away March 4, 2019.Don is the beloved husband of 55 years to Joan (nee White); loving father to Tina (Tony) Sullivan, and Lori (Kurt Nebe); devoted grandfather to Jacquelyn and Devin Nebe, and Cheyenne and Jack Sullivan; dear great-grandfather to Peyton Nebe; dearest brother to Janet (William) Zgrebnak.Family will receive friends from 1:30 to 5 pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave., (located on the ground of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with light refreshments to follow. Friends of the family are invited to bring a smile and a good story.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.To leave condolences for the family visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now