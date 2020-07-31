Don Heuer, age 81, of Mentor, passed away July 30, 2020, at Heather Hill in Chardon. He was born April 4, 1939, in Cleveland. Mr. Heuer had worked as a mechanical engineer for the City of Cleveland’s Division of Water. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the former Fenn College. He enjoyed playing the violin, listening to music, and was an avid reader. He had been a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for the past 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Olle); and son, Clayton Heuer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Martha (Meyke) Heuer; and brothers, Lewis and Gary. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.