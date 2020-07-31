1/1
Don Heuer
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Heuer, age 81, of Mentor, passed away July 30, 2020, at Heather Hill in Chardon. He was born April 4, 1939, in Cleveland. Mr. Heuer had worked as a mechanical engineer for the City of Cleveland’s Division of Water. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the former Fenn College. He enjoyed playing the violin, listening to music, and was an avid reader. He had been a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for the past 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Olle); and son, Clayton Heuer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Martha (Meyke) Heuer; and brothers, Lewis and Gary. A private family service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11900 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, OH 44026. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved