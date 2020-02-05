Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donah Shive
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donah D. (Bayless) Shive

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donah D. (Bayless) Shive Obituary
Donah D. Shive (nee Bayless), age 82, of Mentor, formerly of Cleveland Hts., died unexpectedly at her home on January 31, 2020. Born September 14, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Harris and Harriet (nee: Holmes) Bayless. Donah was an Elementary Teacher for Cleveland Hts./University Hts. School District for 39 years. She was a teacher at heart, she was an avid reader and she enjoyed crafting and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Deidre (Alex) Bevan of Madison, Jeff (Carey) Shive of Chardon and Andy (Barbie) Shive of Richmond Hts.; grandchildren, Brook Runge, Lita Shive, Kyle Runge, Nimue’ and Zoe Shive. Donah also leaves her brother, Larry (Beverly) Bayless. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024 followed by a service at 4:00. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -