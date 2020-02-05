|
|
Donah D. Shive (nee Bayless), age 82, of Mentor, formerly of Cleveland Hts., died unexpectedly at her home on January 31, 2020. Born September 14, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Harris and Harriet (nee: Holmes) Bayless. Donah was an Elementary Teacher for Cleveland Hts./University Hts. School District for 39 years. She was a teacher at heart, she was an avid reader and she enjoyed crafting and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Deidre (Alex) Bevan of Madison, Jeff (Carey) Shive of Chardon and Andy (Barbie) Shive of Richmond Hts.; grandchildren, Brook Runge, Lita Shive, Kyle Runge, Nimue’ and Zoe Shive. Donah also leaves her brother, Larry (Beverly) Bayless. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, Ohio 44024 followed by a service at 4:00. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020