Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
8328 Broadway Avenue
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Richer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Allen Richer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Allen Richer Obituary
Donald Allen Richer, age 70, passed away October 23.Son of Betty (Cervenka) and the late Edward Joseph Richer.Don graduated from Kent State University, earned his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and maintained a law office in Painesville, OH, for many years. Don was a humble, caring, generous man who put the needs of his family first. Beloved husband of 44 years to Julie Ann (Golembiewski), and loving and dedicated father to Edward (wife Kim) of Atlanta, GA; Jonathan (wife Elizabeth) of Monroe, CT; Adam (wife Jackie) of North Ridgeville, OH; and Elizabeth Kilpatric (husband Dylan) of Seattle, WA. Don loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren who knew him better as Pop Pop: Charles, Jonathan and Regan Richer, and Finley and Calla Kilpatric. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Richer (wife Jilinda).Visitation 3:00 -7:00 PM Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, at Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Road, Parma, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Monday, Nov 4, 2019, at Holy Name Church, 8328 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, OH. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 480 W. Highland Road, Northfield, OH. https://buschfuneral.tributes.com/obituary/show/Donald-Allen-Richer-107676858
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More