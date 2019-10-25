|
Donald Allen Richer, age 70, passed away October 23.Son of Betty (Cervenka) and the late Edward Joseph Richer.Don graduated from Kent State University, earned his Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, and maintained a law office in Painesville, OH, for many years. Don was a humble, caring, generous man who put the needs of his family first. Beloved husband of 44 years to Julie Ann (Golembiewski), and loving and dedicated father to Edward (wife Kim) of Atlanta, GA; Jonathan (wife Elizabeth) of Monroe, CT; Adam (wife Jackie) of North Ridgeville, OH; and Elizabeth Kilpatric (husband Dylan) of Seattle, WA. Don loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren who knew him better as Pop Pop: Charles, Jonathan and Regan Richer, and Finley and Calla Kilpatric. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Richer (wife Jilinda).Visitation 3:00 -7:00 PM Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, at Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Road, Parma, OH. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Monday, Nov 4, 2019, at Holy Name Church, 8328 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, OH. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 480 W. Highland Road, Northfield, OH. https://buschfuneral.tributes.com/obituary/show/Donald-Allen-Richer-107676858
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 30, 2019