Donald "Don" Anthony Mahne, age 86, lifelong resident of Euclid, passed away March 24, 2020. Born to Frank and Mary (Cek) Mahne on June 11, 1933. Survived by brother Frank Mahne , twin sister Dorothy (Bud) Tapola, five nieces and nephews, seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family in Slovenia, many friends and special friend, Andrea. Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Mahne and sister-in-law, Eileen Mahne. After graduating from Euclid High School, Don went on to earn a degree in business from John Carroll University, graduating cum laude. Don then served in the National Guard as a supply distribution specialist before taking a position with Stouffer's Frozen Foods as an accountant, where he enjoyed a full career before retiring, making many friends along the way. As an avid basketball fan, Don spent his retirement years perfecting his jump shot, lay-up and free throw technique while playing in senior leagues, and often traveled with a ball to capitalize on any opportunity to play. Don enjoyed traveling, visiting family, playing cards and visiting the casino. Don was a volunteer with the Cleveland Sight Center for 23 years where his kind heart and generous spirit were on full display. He was deeply loved and his absence will be felt by family and friends alike.Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a nice cup of fresh, hot coffee in his honor or, if you are inclined, raise a glass of slivovitz. Donations may be made to the Cleveland Sight Center., Arthritis Foundation
or St. Casimir Parish on Neff Rd in Cleveland. Na Zdravje!
